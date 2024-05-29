Charges against Scottie Scheffler dropped after US PGA arrest

Advertisement
Scottie Scheffler’s charges dropped after PGA arrest

Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts to a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 26, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas
Scottie Scheffler is playing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas this week - Getty Images/Tim Heitman

The charges against world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler stemming from his arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, two weeks ago were dropped on Wednesday.

According to Golf Channel, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said there was not enough evidence to pursue further legal action against Scheffler, who was charged on May 17 with four counts, including a felony count of second-degree assault on a police officer.

Scheffler, the world's top ranked men's golfer, was arrested outside of Valhalla Golf Club during a traffic incident on May 17 during the US PGA Championship. Scheffler's arraignment on multiple charges has been delayed until June 3, 2024
Scheffler managed to make his tee time after being charged with second-degree assault on a police officer - Getty Images

“Mr. Scheffler’s actions, and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding, do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses,” O’Connell said in the Golf channel report.

Scheffler was arrested for allegedly attempting to drive around traffic that was backed up due to a pedestrian fatality investigation outside Valhalla Golf Club. He was released from jail in time to compete in the tournament.

More to follow

