Charges against Scottie Scheffler dropped. Plus, MLB gets new career batting average leader from the Negro Leagues

Scottie Scheffler is in the clear





A judge in Kentucky has cleared pro golfer Scottie Scheffler. The charges against the 27-year-old were dismissed after traffic footage and several witnesses corroborated Scheffler’s version of the story, which he has maintained was just a “big misunderstanding.”

Scheffler was not present in the courtroom at the time, but posted a statement on Instagram, saying that he holds no ill will against the officer involved.

MLB has a new career batting average leader

In long overdue news, statistics from the Negro Leagues have officially been migrated into the Major League Baseball record books. The statistics included are from the league in the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s. Jackie Robinson integrated into the Major Leagues in 1947, which ultimately led to the end of the Negro Leagues in 1960.

With the addition of the new stats, MLB also has a new batting leader. Josh Gibson, also known as ‘The Black Lou Gehrig,’ surpassed Ty Cobb in the record books as the league’s new all-time career leader in batting average at .372. Cobb’s career batting average was .367.

And if baseball fans need another reason to celebrate, controversial umpire Angel Hernandez announced his retirement, effective immediately.

Celtics make Finals, Mavs looking to close out Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks are hitting the road again to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Game 5 matchup. The Mavs suffered a close loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday night, 105-100, with both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving taking blame for the loss. Now, they will look to close the Western Conference Finals in Minnesota on Thursday night.

In case you’re wondering, no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-7 series.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are resting, after sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics are awaiting the start of the NBA Finals, which are set for June 6.

