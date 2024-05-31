Charges against Scottie Scheffler dropped. Plus, MLB gets new career batting average leader from the Negro Leagues
Scottie Scheffler is in the clear
A judge in Kentucky has cleared pro golfer Scottie Scheffler. The charges against the 27-year-old were dismissed after traffic footage and several witnesses corroborated Scheffler’s version of the story, which he has maintained was just a “big misunderstanding.”
Scheffler was not present in the courtroom at the time, but posted a statement on Instagram, saying that he holds no ill will against the officer involved.
MLB has a new career batting average leader
In long overdue news, statistics from the Negro Leagues have officially been migrated into the Major League Baseball record books. The statistics included are from the league in the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s. Jackie Robinson integrated into the Major Leagues in 1947, which ultimately led to the end of the Negro Leagues in 1960.
With the addition of the new stats, MLB also has a new batting leader. Josh Gibson, also known as ‘The Black Lou Gehrig,’ surpassed Ty Cobb in the record books as the league’s new all-time career leader in batting average at .372. Cobb’s career batting average was .367.
And if baseball fans need another reason to celebrate, controversial umpire Angel Hernandez announced his retirement, effective immediately.
Celtics make Finals, Mavs looking to close out Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks are hitting the road again to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Game 5 matchup. The Mavs suffered a close loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday night, 105-100, with both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving taking blame for the loss. Now, they will look to close the Western Conference Finals in Minnesota on Thursday night.
In case you’re wondering, no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-7 series.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are resting, after sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics are awaiting the start of the NBA Finals, which are set for June 6.
Other Top Stories:
College and NBA basketball legend Bill Walton passed away on Monday, at the age of 71. Walton won two NCAA titles with UCLA and two NBA championships with the Portland Trailblazers and Boston Celtics. Here’s a look at his enormous impact on both college and professional basketball, while also looking back at his career as a color analyst.
Super Bowl defending-champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, can’t seem to shake bad press during the offseason, with the latest strike coming in the form of dog cruelty charges being filed against a defensive lineman in the state of Alabama. The news comes the same week the team is set to visit the White House, and just weeks after kicker Harrison Butker gave a controversial speech that included criticizing President Joe Biden. In hopeful news, White House staffers are hoping Taylor Swift makes the trip.
Is Rafael Nadal calling it a career? Nadal lost in the first round of the French Open, and told reporters afterwards that he couldn’t predict if this was his last French Open, but that there’s a ‘big, big chance’ that it was.
Read the last edition of The Scorecard here.