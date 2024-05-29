Charges Against Pro Golfer Scottie Scheffler to Be Dropped: Reports

Andrew Dieb/Reuters

Charges against World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler will reportedly be dropped on Wednesday afternoon, according to local media outlets in Louisville.

Scheffler was arrested on May 17 on a felony charge of assault of a police officer as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor disregarding traffic signals following an incident at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scheffler was accused of slowly driving through the scene of a fatal crash outside the gates as he tried to make it to the club to warm up. An officer then allegedly tried to grab Scheffler from his car and hit him with his flashlight. Scheffler then drove off, allegedly injuring the cop.

Footage Shows Scottie Scheffler’s Car Merely Crawling Through Crash Scene

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mike O’Connell was set to address Scheffler’s case in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to WAVE 3 News.

“It is best to proceed without the charges going forward. Both want things resolved amicably,” WAVE 3 News reporter and Anchor Ward Jolles was reportedly told by a source close to the case, according to a post on his X account.

New body-camera footage of the incident emerged on Wednesday posted to Facebook by a local broadcaster, in which Scheffler claimed that he did not know the officer who grabbed him was a cop because he was wearing a yellow vest. Scheffler said this was the reason he drove off.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.