Charges against Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have been dropped, three weeks after he was arrested and held overnight for second-degree criminal tampering, with a domestic violence enhancer.

The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Jeudy, according to multiple reports.

Jeudy was arrested after a dispute with the mother of Jeudy’s one-month-old child, but she said that he never harmed or threatened her.

The 23-year-old Jeudy was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2020. He had a promising rookie season, but in 2021 he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week One and struggled through a difficult second year in the league.

Charges against Jerry Jeudy dropped originally appeared on Pro Football Talk