Charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest at PGA Championship

All charges against top golfer Scottie Scheffler were dropped on Wednesday after a Kentucky prosecutor said the high-profile arrest amounted to a “big misunderstanding.”

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell told the court that the evidence against Scheffler doesn’t even meet the lower standard of “probable cause.”

“Therefore based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” O’Connell told the court, dropping all charges.

The world’s No. 1-ranked player was arrested May 17 outside of Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville during the PGA Championship.

He was accused of failing to follow orders from police who were investigating a fatal accident outside the club earlier that morning. The golfer allegedly dragged Detective Bryan Gillis, who was trying to stop Scheffler’s car at about 6 a.m., police said.

But Scheffler insists he was following police directions on how to enter the club ahead of that day’s second-round action, and said his arrest was due to miscommunication.

“He’s glad it’s over,” the golfer’s defense attorney Steve Romines told reporters outside of court.

The golfer had considered filing a civil lawsuit against Louisville authorities but Romines said his client didn’t want that “distraction.”

“Litigation is a distraction for anyone,” Romines said. “And the truly historic season he is having right now, being involved in litigation would be a distraction.”

The golfer was led away in handcuffs that day and booked into custody on allegations of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

“Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was a ‘big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence,” O’Connell said. “Mr. Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their (Scheffler and Gillis) exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

The prosecutor noted that he does not believe Detective Gillis did anything wrong.

“Detective Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler,” O’Connell said.

So far, there is no known video of any interaction between Scheffler and Gillis with the Louisville police already conceding that the detective did not turn on his body-worn camera, in violation of agency policy.

The confrontation with police unfolded about an hour after a shuttle bus struck and killed Louisville resident John Mills, who was working for one of the vendors at the tournament, officials said.

Scheffler that day was booked into custody a little before 7:30 a.m. but was released and still made his tee time about 2 1/2 hours after.

He shot a 5-under 66, his second best day of his four in Louisville, on his way to an eighth-place finish.

Scheffler, who was not in court on Wednesday, holds no ill will against Louisville and would happily play in town again, his attorney said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com