Chargers zap Cardinals on late TD pass, 2-point conversion
The analytics Gods were on Brandon Staley’s side, finally.
The Los Angeles Chargers earned a 25-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday when Justin Herbert threw a TD pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left and followed with a 2-point conversion throw to Gerald Everett.
Ekeler is in the end zone! #BoltUp


Two points and the lead for the @Chargers!


The scores completed a 7-play, 38-yard drive that ate up 1:33.
Staley went for the 2-point conversion and the win on the road rather than playing for the tie and overtime. It paid off with a victory.
It was Herbert’s third scoring pass of the day and boosted the Chargers to 6-5 in the AFC West.
The Cardinals, who had Kyler Murray back at quarterback, fell to 4-8 despite a 120-yard rushing effort from James Conner.