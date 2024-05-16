Chargers yet again steal show with 2024 schedule release video

The 2024 NFL schedules were released on Wednesday evening.

While many teams made it casual to showcase theirs, the Chargers rose to the occasion yet again with a sensational schedule release video that broke Twitter and brought a lot of amusement.

For the second year in a row, Los Angeles’ social media team went all out by using the Sims, the life simulation video game, to roast each one of its opponents.

Watch the full video below:

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire