Chargers WR Tyron Johnson among NFL’s best in yards per route run

Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson showed plenty of flashes last season, as he emerged as one of the team’s top pass-catching options.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson racked up 2.44 yards per route run, which measures productivity on a per route basis by dividing total yards by total snaps in a route.

Johnson’s YPRR marked the eighth-best in the NFL, tied with Falcons’ Calvin Ridley.

In 12 games last season, Johnson amassed 20 receptions for 398 yards (19.9 yards per reception) and three touchdowns, with zero drops. Four of his first five receptions in the NFL went for 50 yards or more.

This season, Johnson’s skillset coupled with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi philosophy of enforcing different personnel packages depending on the defenses they’re facing, could lead to high production.

If the team wants speed and a sound route-runner, Johnson is their guy.

With that being said, he has the opportunity to become heavily targeted because of how well he does in the intermediate and deep parts of the field, areas that Herbert love distributing the ball to.