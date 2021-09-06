Chargers WR Mike Williams on track to play in season opener

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is on schedule to return to the football field for the team’s season opener on Sept. 12 against the Washington Football Team, according to head coach Brandon Staley.

Williams spent the majority of Los Angeles’ training camp and preseason sidelined with a hip flexor injury.

Entering the final year of his contract, Williams is looking to have a big season in hopes of finally getting his production to match up with his talent.

In order for him to do so, he must stay on the field, as injuries the last two seasons have slowed him and prevented him from living up to his first-round billing.

This season, Williams is set to man the “X receiver” role in the new offense, which was formerly held by Saints’ Michael Thomas. That means plenty of targets could be coming his way, but he must remain healthy.