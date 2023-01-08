Chargers WR Mike Williams questionable to return vs. Broncos

Perhaps the Chargers should’ve rested more starters.

With the Ravens’ loss to the Bengals, Los Angeles is locked into the five seed in the AFC playoffs. There’s nothing to play for against the Broncos except pride and momentum.

Even so, Brandon Staley elected to have most starters suit up and play. In the second quarter, that decision started to backfire. Joey Bosa limped off the field after appearing to reaggravate his surgically repaired groin. Then, Mike Williams limped off the field with a back injury and did not rejoin the offensive unit for their last drive of the first half. He is questionable to return.

It’s a potentially costly move for Staley and the Chargers, who are deadset on playing the Jaguars next week no matter what. Even after the injuries, starters Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, and Keenan Allen were still on the field to end the first half.

