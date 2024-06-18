Chargers WR Ladd McConkey signs record rookie deal

After Joe Alt signed his rookie deal last week, Ladd McConkey was the last member of the Chargers’ 2024 draft class who needed to be dealt with. The two sides agreed to a deal on Monday, per Ian Rapoport. McConkey’s agent, Chris Cabott, reportedly confirmed the terms of the agreement.

The contract gives McConkey the most guaranteed money in NFL history for the 34th overall pick, which is where he was selected.

In recent seasons, second-round picks have fought for more guarantees given the structure of the NFL’s rookie wage scale. 2023 Chargers second-rounder Tuli Tuipulotu waited until a similar time in the calendar last offseason to sign his rookie contract.

With McConkey agreeing to terms, the Chargers have now signed all nine new members of the 2024 draft class. All players will hit the ground running at training camp next month as they avoid any potential holdouts or late contract signings.

McConkey has made quite the impression early on at OTAs and minicamp. In addition to some individual reps he won at practice, he’s earned the respect of Justin Herbert and others. Herbert said that McConkey’s nuances and play style are that of a “four or five-year vet.”

McConkey will look to excel along with the rest of the Chargers’ draft class after rookies report to training camp next month.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire