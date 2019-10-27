Chargers WR Keenan Allen will play vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears (3-3) will face their second-straight opponent battling injury issues on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) come to Soldier Field.

The Chargers will be without two starting defensive tackles (Justin Jones and Brandon Mebane) but did get a bit of good news with wide receiver Keenan Allen, who will play against the Bears with a hamstring injury.

"WR Keenan Allen, who missed the final two practices of the week with a hamstring injury, is going to attempt to play today, source said," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted. "We'll see how effective he is, but he's giving it a go."

Allen has 44 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns through seven games this season and has once again been relied on by quarterback Philip Rivers as the primary target in the passing game. He has the fourth-highest Pro Football Focus grade for the Chargers on offense and has 27 more targets than the next closest wide receiver (Mike Williams).

So, yeah, his presence in the lineup -- assuming he has enough juice in his hamstring to play four quarters -- is huge.

Meanwhile, the Bears have no new injuries to deal with on Sunday. Here is the complete list of inactives for Week 8:

Bears:

OL Alex Bars

TE Bradley Sowell

WR Riley Ridley

CB Duke Shelley

LB Josh Woods

LB Kevin Pierre-Lewis

DL Brent Urban













Chargers:

QB Easton Stick

RB Justin Jackson

LB Jatavis Brown

DT Cortez Broughton

DT Justin Jones

NT Brandon Mebane

K Michael Badgley













