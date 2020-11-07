Chargers WR Keenan Allen added to injury report, questionable vs. Raiders

There’s a possibility that the Chargers could be without their top skill player against the Raiders on Sunday.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen was added to the injury report due to an illness and listed him as questionable on Saturday.

Allen has grown to be quarterback Justin Herbert’s favorite target, as he’s being targeted at least 10 times in all but one contest.

In seven games, Allen has 53 catches for 548 yards and three touchdowns.

If Allen isn’t able to go or if he’s held to limited snaps, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Joe Reed and K.J. Hill will be forced to step up. Luckily, Los Angeles will be facing a pass defense that ranks near the bottom in the NFL.

Along with Allen being added to the injury report, the team also placed cornerback Brandon Facyson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Facyson missed Friday’s practice with what was considered an “illness.”

The Chargers will also likely be without their top defensive player, Joey Bosa, who is doubtful with a concussion.