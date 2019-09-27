Chargers without their kicker again this week

The Chargers are still without their kicker.

The team announced that Michael Badgley was out again this week with a groin injury.

They’ve been using punter Ty Long in his absence, with mixed results. Long missed a pair of field goals in Week Two, but was perfect the rest of the time. He’s 4-of-6 on field goals and all six of his extra points this year.

The Chargers also ruled out tight ends Virgil Green and Hunter Henry, wide receiver Mike Williams, and running back Justin Jackson. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin is doubtful.

Jackson being out creates a question about the status of running back Melvin Gordon. They have a roster exemption for the just-back-from holdout running back, but he’s going to travel with the team to Miami, but coach Anthony Lynn told reporters it was doubtful he’d play.