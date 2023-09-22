Chargers will be without Austin Ekeler, Eric Kendricks again Sunday at Minnesota

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will miss his second consecutive game because of an ankle injury. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers will be without running back Austin Ekeler on Sunday when they play at Minnesota because of an ankle injury.

Ekeler was hurt in a season-opening loss to Miami and missed the Chargers’ Week 2 defeat at Tennessee.

In his absence, Joshua Kelley will take over the No. 1 running back spot with Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller behind him. The Vikings gave up 259 rushing yards to Philadelphia in their most recent game.

The Chargers on Friday also ruled out linebacker Eric Kendricks, who will miss his second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury.

Kendricks spent the first eight seasons of his career with Minnesota before joining the Chargers in March as a free agent.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa, who officially was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, said he will play Sunday. He has been dealing with a hamstring strain.

Bosa played in a limited role in Week 2, totaling two sacks and four tackles in 19 snaps. The expectation is that he’ll be used similarly against the Vikings.

Rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley, a third-round pick in April, is expected to make his NFL debut after missing the first two games because of a hamstring injury.

Edge rusher Chris Rumph II also is expected to return from a hamstring injury that also sidelined him the opening two games.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.