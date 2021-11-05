Chargers to be without 2 starting cornerbacks for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Eagles
#LACvsPHI game status
OUT
Michael Davis
Justin Jackson
Asante Samuel Jr.
DOUBTFUL
Alohi Gilman
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 5, 2021
After focusing on the run during a Week 8 win over the Lions, the Eagles could return to their passing ways with the Chargers ruling two starting cornerbacks out for Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.
Both Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis were ruled out, leaving Chris Harris as a starter against Philadelphia.
In Week 8 against the Patriots, Harris gave up a team-high in receptions (4) and receiving yards (82).
DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins could be in line for huge afternoons.
