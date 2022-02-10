Chargers Wire’s winners, risers from 2022 Senior Bowl: Offense

Now that the 2022 Senior Bowl is over, it is time to reflect back on the meaning of the week.

Which NFL draft prospects helped themselves the most throughout their time in Mobile? Let’s dive in with our winners and risers.

Quarterback

Our winner(s): Kenny Pickett (Pitt) and Malik Willis (Liberty)

Pickett refused to have his hands measured at the Senior Bowl, citing an issue with his double-jointed finger. No matter how much stock you place in the hand size of quarterbacks, Pickett was accurate and put together quality performances across all three days of practice. He was accurate, progressed through his reads quickly, and got the ball out in a timely fashion.

Throughout the week, Willis was an interesting study. His lower body fundamentals can be a mess at times in the pocket and Willis will need a strong coaching staff to develop that area at the next level. However, his ability to extend plays, find receivers on the run, and throw off-platform are traits to salivate over. The ball zips out his hand and I did not see a pass wilt on him all week.

Our biggest riser: Carson Strong (Nevada)

Like Willis, Strong entered Senior Bowl week as a wild card of sorts. By the event’s conclusion, Strong had done enough to disassociate himself from that label. For starters, he clarified the medicals around his knee and did not wear a brace after sporting one all through the 2021 season at Nevada. This resulted in increased mobility and comfortableness exiting the pocket and operating on bootlegs. Strong was fearless throwing the deep ball in practice, showing off his cannon and throw power. Sometimes, the ball would have too much arc, which increased the hang time, and often the receiver would have to sit on the end of the rope to make the catch. Nevertheless, Strong proved he has the intangibles to play quarterback in the NFL.

Running Back

Our winner(s): Abram Smith (Baylor) and Brian Robinson (Alabama)

A compact rusher at 5’10” and 220 pounds, Smith was the best all-around running back in Mobile. A former linebacker, Smith showcased that physicality by punching through the line with vigor and running through tacklers with his frame. His deceiving burst allowed him to quickly dip in and out of the box.

Robinson performed well in every facet of the position but gained the respect of defenders for his work in pass protection. When practice was moved indoors on Thursday, Robinson put together his best showing. He bowled over Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall in a National Championship blitz pickup rematch. It was one of the more memorable moments at the Senior Bowl this year.

Our biggest riser: Rachaad White (Arizona State)

White introduced himself to those on the East Coast who fell asleep before he fueled the Sun Devil offense this season. White brought all the traits to the Senior Bowl that made him a star in ASU’s backfield. His jump-cut ability, soft hands out of the backfield, and methodical approach behind the trenches to allow the offensive line to root themselves in their blocks are all translatable to today’s NFL playstyle.

Wide Receiver

Our winner(s): Christian Watson (NDSU) and Calvin Austin III (Memphis)

Hulking 6’4” size and a spiderweb-like catch radius. Fluid hips and freakish speed that defy the physics of his frame. Strong hands and tracking skills to reel in the football through traffic. Watson dominated in pretty much every aspect of the wide receiver position at the Senior Bowl and quickly garnered the “unguardable” tag from the media in attendance.

Austin III was expected to be one of the Senior Bowl’s high-profile wideouts but surprised on Monday by measuring in two inches shorter than expected. The 5’7” speedster evaporated concerns over his height by becoming untouchable off the line and separating consistently on every level of his route. Austin’s electric route running and dauntless mentality was thrilling to watch and won the respect of a talented American defensive back group.

Our biggest riser: Bo Melton (Arizona State)

A legacy product out of Rutgers, Melton showed off one of the more advanced release packages at the Senior Bowl. Melton displayed exceptional short-area quickness and overall smoothness as a route runner. He ran a technical route tree, incorporated rocker steps as well as hesitation at the top of his stems, and was used heavily as a gadget player for the National offense in 11-on-11.

Tight end

Our winner(s): Trey McBride (Colorado State) and Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State)

McBride, the John Mackey Award winner, reaffirmed that he is this year’s No. 1 tight. Not only did he flash by catching nearly everything thrown his way during practices, but McBride showed athleticism in his routes to create separation, ran through arm tackles to pick up yards after the catch and finished plays with aggression. Further, McBride displayed the chops as a blocker. He capped off his impressive Senior Bowl week with a touchdown in the game.

Ruckert’s production was limited because of the offense he played in at Ohio State. Throughout the week, not only was he adept as a blocker but he showed why he is going to be far more reliable in the passing game as a pro. Ruckert looked smooth with his routes and his ball skills stood out, as he made grabs away from his body.

Our biggest riser: Greg Dulcich (UCLA)

McBride reassured that he remains the top tight end in this class, but Dulcich made a statement as one of the guys right behind him. At his best catching the football, Dulcich displayed fluid downfield strides and an understanding of route depth, with vacuum-like hands to reel in everything thrown his way. For a team like Chargers in need of someone to fill the “F” role, Dulcich is worth considering.

Offensive line

Our winner(s): Zion Johnson (Boston College) and Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)

Johnson was our top guard coming into the week and he only helped maintain that spot with his showing throughout the week. While it took some time for him to adjust to center after spending his time in college at tackle and guard, Johnson quickly found his groove. With a combination of play strength, lateral quickness, leverage and proper hand placement, defenders struggled to get by him. He also provided a surge in the running game.

After facing and dominating small-school pass rushers, this was a big test for the presumed first-rounder. While it wasn’t always pretty for him as he struggled with leveraging and keeping his balance against power at times, Penning improved each day, with his mauler’s mentality and nasty temperament when finishing plays being the highlight of the week.

Our biggest riser: Cole Strange (Chattanooga)

After Quinn Meinerz put together a dominant week coming out of a Division III program, everyone was wondering if there would be another small-school stud to follow in his footsteps, and it was Strange. When isolated in pass protection in one-on-one drills, Strange stymied his opponents with a great anchor, base, and power absorption and the footwork to mirror. Further, he created consistent movement in the run game. Strange made his case to be a Day 2 selection.