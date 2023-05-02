Chargers Wire provides details on Tuli Tuipulotu’s foremost strengths

The Los Angeles Chargers stayed local and selected USC Trojans edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. This is a perfect landing spot for him for a number of reasons, and Chargers Wire has given plenty of insight as to why.

Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire wrote some takeaways on the draft class, and he has Tuli Tuipulotu as one of the biggest takeaways:

“The Chargers needed depth behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack,” Borquez wrote. “After a run on some of the top edge defenders in the second round, I thought it would be slim pickings for them. Instead, they snagged a 2022 All-American who finished with the most sacks in the FBS in 2022 (13.5).

“Tuli Tulipotulu has the upfield explosion, heavy and determined hands, lateral agility and rush instincts to avoid blockers, which should see him have success as a designated pass rusher early on, whether that be off the edge or from the inside to be a mismatch against guards.

“For a unit that struggled to get after the quarterback when Bosa missed most of last season with a groin injury, Tulipotulu should aid that department and also contribute against the run on the perimeter, something Los Angeles also had trouble having much success in 2022.”

The Chargers can show him the way with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. What more can you ask for?

