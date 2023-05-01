Chargers Wire identifies the tools which will give Tuli Tuipulotu a chance to thrive in the NFL

Honest evaluations of NFL players can’t look past weaknesses. Players have to address their own weaknesses in order to become durable, reliable NFL performers. However, for any set of weaknesses a player might have, the strengths and positive traits create a foundation which can give that player a foothold in the NFL. By leaning on one’s strengths, an NFL prospect can carve out a niche and then shore up his weaknesses to become a more complete player in teh course of time.

The Chargers Wire provided an honest identification of Tuli Tuipulotu’s strengths and weaknesses as a new member of the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a fair and levelheaded assessment of the limitations Tuli has to confront, combined with the strengths which give the former USC Trojan a path to NFL success:

“While he was a 2022 unanimous All-American, Tuipulotu is only an average tackler who has some stiffness to his game. Those two factors are reasonable causes for concern. But his arsenal of pass rush moves and first step are ready-made for the NFL. As a rookie, he can see the field as a designated pass rusher from anywhere on the line while he improves his tackling ability and finds his true home. The Chargers are one of the few teams with that leeway.”

Tuli knows where he needs to get better, and he knows what works for him. Now his NFL education can truly begin.

