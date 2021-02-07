Chargers win Twitter with post roasting those who ripped Justin Herbert pick

Justin Herbert won the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award Saturday, which was announced during NFL Honors.

Herbert won by a 41-9 margin, with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson finishing second.

Herbert was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He went on to throw for 4,336 yards and an NFL rookie mark of 31 touchdowns in 15 starts.

Herbert finished with the most passing yards per game for a rookie signal-caller in history with 289.1, and also posted the fourth-highest rookie passer rating in the league’s history at 98.3.

Certain media members had plenty to say when the Bolts selected the former Oregon star. Let’s just say the Chargers’ social media team has been waiting for its chance to target those who ripped the selection.

And the Bolts let loose with some lightning strikes in a sensational video backing their star QB.

we made this for you @OldTakesExposed pic.twitter.com/KlTtQudQPL — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 7, 2021

Well played.