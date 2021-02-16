Chargers go wide receiver in Daniel Jeremiah’s second mock draft

In NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock draft, the Chargers took USC’s offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker.

In his second one, Los Angeles addresses the offensive side of the ball, but they solidify the wide receiver spot with former Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle.

If the Chargers can address some of their offensive line needs in free agency, it would free them up to take a dynamic player to plug into their offense. They are already loaded with playmakers, but they don’t have a wide receiver with pure speed like Waddle.

The offensive line is arguably the most pressing need for L.A. this offseason, but like Jeremiah mentions, the team could be aggressive in free agency to address it, giving them room for comfort to wait until the second day to do so.

Just when I thought the Chargers had something with Jalen Guyton as their deep threat, he struggled with a few drops last season. Even if the team likes what they have in Guyton, a player like Waddle would go a long way at Herbert’s disposal.

Waddle, who is nicknamed ‘The Cheetah’, possesses game-breaking speed and quickness. He is a deadly weapon with his ability to create separation before and after the catch. When the ball is in his hands, he has fluid moves and creativity to make defenders miss in the open field.

That skillset carries over to his return ability, where Waddle averaged 19.4 yards per punt return and 23.8 yard per kick return in addition to three total special teams touchdowns through his college career. Los Angeles has struggled to establish a consistent return specialist, which is something that he could assert himself as, as well.

The 5-foot-10 and 182-pound wideout might not have the most ideal size for the next level, but he isn’t afraid to go up and compete for contested passes. Throw him the ball and he’s likely to come down with it, having dropped just seven passes in three seasons.

In just four games in 2020, Waddle totaled 25 catches for 557 yards (22.3 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.