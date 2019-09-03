Chargers to wear powder blue jerseys for six games this season

The Chargers’ popular powder blue jerseys will be making a total of six appearances during the 2019 regular season.

In addition to four previously announced home games, the Chargers announced Monday that they will also wear the powder blues twice on the road, at Miami on September 29 and at Oakland on November 7.

The Chargers wore their powder blues in the American Football League before switching to a darker blue in the 1970s and darker still in the 1980s. Their 1994 team, the only Chargers team to play in the Super Bowl, wore the powder blues as throwbacks during the NFL’s 75th season celebration, and they became popular with a new generation of fans. Since then they’ve been popular as alternate jerseys, but this year they consider the powder blues their primary home jerseys.