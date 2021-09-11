Will the Chargers-Washington matchup be on in your area?

The Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) are set to get the 2021 regular season underway against the Washington Football Team (0-0).

Those in the yellow area on the TV map will get the game on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports.

If you’re in the red area, you will get the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Those in the purple area will see the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans.

In the green will be the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. If you’re in the orange, you will watch the Arizona Cardinals face the Tennessee Titans.

Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will have the call.

Washington is currently 1.5-point favorites over Los Angeles. Sunday’s matchup will begin at 10:00 am PT.