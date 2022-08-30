Chargers waiving two defensive tackles

In this article:

Ahead of the roster cutdown deadline, the Chargers are waiving defensive tackles Christian Covington and Joe Gaziano.

Signed last offseason, Covington appeared in 16 games with three starts. He totaled 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

Gaziano, a 2020 undrafted free agent, appeared in 16 games with one start. He amassed 14 tackles, three quarterback hits and one pass deflected.

The roster moves came a day after DT Andrew Brown was waived.

That leaves Los Angeles with six defensive tackles – Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox, Jerry Tillery, Otito Ogbonnia and Breiden Fehoko.

The Chargers will have until 1 pm PT to finalize their 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire