Chargers waive Stephen Anderson, promote Jason Moore

The Chargers downgraded receiver Andre Patton to doubtful with his quadriceps injury. With Patton unlikely to play, the team needed another receiver.

The Chargers promoted receiver Jason Moore from the practice squad.

They waived tight end Stephen Anderson in a corresponding move.

Los Angeles originally signed Moore as an undrafted free agent this season. The Chargers waived him out of the preseason but added him to the practice squad Sept. 1.

He played 37 career games at Findlay, catching 204 passes for 3,217 yards and 39 touchdowns. Moore had his best season in 2016 when he caught 71 passes for a school-record 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Anderson, 26, played his only game of the season last week, getting five snaps on special teams.