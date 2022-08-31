Sony Michel is officially a member of the Chargers and that means a member of the team’s initial 53-man roster had to be dropped to make room for him.

The Chargers announced that move on Wednesday afternoon. Running back Larry Rountree has been waived with Michel joining the offensive backfield.

Rountree was a sixth-round pick last year and appeared in 12 games as a rookie. He ran 36 times for 87 yards and a touchdown and also averaged 16.7 yards on seven kickoff returns.

Austin Ekeler, Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Kelley were the other backs to make it through final cuts with the Chargers. We’ll see how Michel fits into the mix when the Chargers host the Raiders in Week 1.

Chargers waive Larry Rountree originally appeared on Pro Football Talk