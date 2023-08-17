Chargers waive CB Kemon Hall with injury designation

The Chargers announced the signing of cornerback Matt Hankins on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, they waived CB Kemon Hall.

Waiving Hall with an injury designation means Los Angeles could revert him to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers. But since he would be placed on injured reserve before the start of the season, Hall would have to spend the entire season on IR.

Hall was undrafted out of North Texas in 2019. He signed with L.A. and played with the team through the preseason before going on the practice squad early in the regular season.

After being released by L.A., Hall bounced around the league and spent time with the Vikings, Saints and Cowboys.

Hall was brought back in 2021. In the past two seasons, Hall appeared in 18 games, combining for eight tackles and a fumble recovery. He has primarily been used as a special teamer.

