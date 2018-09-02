Chargers waive Cardale Jones, claim two off waivers

The Chargers kept three quarterbacks when they made the cut to 53 players on Saturday, but they dropped down to two on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have waived quarterback Cardale Jones. That leaves Geno Smith as the only quarterback behind Philip Rivers.

Jones was a Bills fourth-round choice in 2016 and the Chargers traded for him last summer. He appeared in one game with the Bills and completed 6-of-11 passes for 96 yards and an interception. He was 13-of-25 for 111 yards and a touchdown in preseason action.

The Chargers needed a roster spot for tight end Antonio Gates, who returned to the team on Sunday morning, and they’ll need two more for a pair of waiver claims. They added former Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbe and former Colts defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.