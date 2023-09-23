Chargers vs. Vikings Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 0-2 and will be facing another 0-2 team in the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.
The game is vitally important for both teams to win, as 0-3 teams miss the playoffs at a staggeringly high rate. Yes, most of those 0-3 starts came in 16 game seasons, but it’s still a really bad spot to be in.
Going into the game, there are multiple different angles to take. From offensive key and reasons of optimism to different stats and final injury report, we have looked at it all.
Make sure you know how to watch, listen and stream Sunday afternoon’s game.
Game information
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, September 24th, 12:00 pm central
U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Streaming
FuboTV (try it free)
Television channels
FOX 9-KMSP
Radio
100.3-FM KFAN
Weather
Temperature-79 degrees
Precipitation-0%
Wind-11 mph
