Chargers vs. Vikings Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream

The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 0-2 and will be facing another 0-2 team in the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

The game is vitally important for both teams to win, as 0-3 teams miss the playoffs at a staggeringly high rate. Yes, most of those 0-3 starts came in 16 game seasons, but it’s still a really bad spot to be in.

Going into the game, there are multiple different angles to take. From offensive key and reasons of optimism to different stats and final injury report, we have looked at it all.

Make sure you know how to watch, listen and stream Sunday afternoon’s game.

Game information

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, September 24th, 12:00 pm central

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

FOX 9-KMSP

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature-79 degrees

Precipitation-0%

Wind-11 mph

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=83441,83437,83390,83396,83375,83416]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire