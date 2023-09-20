Chargers vs. Vikings preview Week 3
Here's everything you need to know when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings week 3 of the NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings week 3 of the NFL season.
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
Rudolph wants to retire with the Vikings, who he played with for 10 years.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Which overs and unders are our favorites going into the season?
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdal Graterol's mom had not seen her son pitch in the majors until Tuesday night.