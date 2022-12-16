Chargers vs. Titans: 5 things to watch for during Week 15’s game

After a big win over the Dolphins, the Chargers look to carry that momentum when they face the Titans on Sunday.

Once they take the field, there are a few key things to follow closely.

Here are five things to watch for during the Week 15 showdown.

Donald's return

The Chargers will get Donald Parham back this weekend. Parham had been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for most of the season and another concussion he sustained before being placed on injured reserve over a month ago.

In just two games, Parham has three catches for 53 yards. He finished the 2021 season with 20 catches on 27 targets for 190 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Having Parham on the field is huge for the offense. Not only is he a threat as a receiver with his long 6-foot-8 frame to threaten the seams and box out defenders in the red zone, but he is a difference-maker on the edge to seal blocks in the run game.

Eliminating the explosives

After a sound defensive performance against the run in the win over the Dolphins, the Chargers need to be dialed in this department when Derrick Henry comes to town.

Henry, the 6-foot-3 and 247-pounder, is second in the league in rushing yards (1,199), tied for second in explosive carries (runs over 20 yards) with nine, and tied for third in rushing touchdowns (11).

Meanwhile, Los Angeles ranks 25th in run defense DVOA and is surrendering the most yards per carry (5.4).

The Bolts must be physical at the point of attack up front. But most importantly, second and third-level defenders must wrap up and bring down the most physically imposing back they’ve faced thus far.

Exploiting the Titans' weakness

Expect afternoon showers in Los Angeles because Justin Herbert is bound to make it pour on Sunday, as he faces a Titans defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed per game (283.7).

Herbert showed what the offense is capable of with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the field together in the win over the Dolphins, as the duo accounted for 18 receptions and 208 yards.

Further, Tennessee is fifth-worst in the league against play-action, which L.A. heavily leaned on early downs against Miami to mitigate its offensive line deficiencies.

Red zone offense

Even though Herbert is likely to have a field day against the Titans, the Chargers must start capitalizing and turn their offensive drives into touchdowns, not just field goals.

Los Angeles ranks 27th in red zone offense, while Tennessee ranks 13th in red zone defense.

It has been a struggle because the Bolts haven’t had success running the ball at all, and the offensive line hasn’t gotten much push near the goal line.

But having Allen, Williams, and even Parham back in the fold could be the turning point to more efficiency in the passing game in the red zone.

What's on the line?

Entering the game, the Chargers have a 55% of making the playoffs. If they take care of business against the Titans, that number will skyrocket to 76%. If Los Angeles loses, the chances drop to 33%.

If the Bolts win and the Jets lose to the Lions and the Patriots lose to the Raiders, L.A.’s chances increase to 83%. To go even further, if these three things happen and the Dolphins lose to the Bills, the Bolts would own the sixth seed based on head-to-head play.

