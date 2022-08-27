Chargers vs. Saints highlights Preseason Week 3
Watch the highlights of the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious [more]
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.
The allegations (and at this point they are only allegations) against Bills punter Matt Araiza are horrifying. But the NFL can do nothing about it, because the alleged incident happened before Araiza was drafted by the Bills. “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time,” the league said in [more]
DeVonta Smith has added some weight and strength this offseason and he's done it all while fighting his Wawa addiction. By Dave Zangaro
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lances team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster -- reportedly for good reason.
With the preseason finales on deck, Josh Schrock offers his latest too-early power rankings.
In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse. On Friday, an advisor [more]
Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey sparred in practice, then met after.
The Bills roster is so solid that several of the players they cut next week will end up signing with other teams. Here are five who could be moving on.
The Patriots starting offense isn't going into the season with much momentum.
The fact that Bills punter Matt Araiza admitted to having sex with a minor is problematic according to a prominent attorney.
Baker Mayfield was lighting it up in the Panthers' preseason finale, with two touchdown passes against the Bills.
NFL analyst Tony Gonzalez isn't a fan of how the 49ers have treated Jimmy Garoppolo, whose future remains uncertain.
In what has been a Murphy's Law NFL career, Sam Darnold caught another very bad break in the Panthers' final preseason game on Friday night.
Not every guy who makes the Steelers final roster probably should.
Malcolm Butler's second stint with the Patriots is over, but that doesn't mean he won't sign with another team or even return to New England later in the 2022 NFL season.
Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown raised a few eyebrows with his tweet on the morning of New England's preseason finale against the Raiders in Vegas.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport doesn't believe, as of now, that the 49ers can make a Jimmy Garoppolo trade happen.