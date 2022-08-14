Chargers vs. Rams: Takeaways from first half of preseason opener

The Rams and Chargers are currently tied up in the preseason opener by the score of 14-14.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:

Chris Rumph showing signs of improvement

One of the storylines of the summer was Rumph’s offseason growth, which has shown up on the field. On top of his athleticism, Rumph looks stronger. More power is showing in his rushes and when setting the edge against the run. He currently has four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a quarterback hit. He is showing to be a reliable rotational edge defender behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Some promise along the interior part of the defensive line

Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson aren’t playing, but the guys fighting for spots on the back end of the depth chart are, and three, in particular, have stood out, with those being Morgan Fox, Breiden Fehoko, and Christian Covington. Fox showed plenty of promise as a pass rusher. Meanwhile, Fehoko and Covington made a few positive plays against the run.

Joshua Kelley is flashing

Kelley has been one of the summer standouts in camp, and he has carried that momentum over to the playing field, looking to win the second running back job. Kelley looks more explosive and powerful carrying the football. He has three rushes for 16 yards (5.3 yards per carry). In addition, he has been comfortable catching the football out of the backfield, currently with three catches for 28 yards.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire