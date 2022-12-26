Chargers vs. Rams flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The Battle of Los Angeles will no longer get the national spotlight.
NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was supposed to feature the Chargers-Rams game on Jan. 1 at SoFi Stadium.
But executives decided to flex them out of that time slot. So instead, they will kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT and be shown on CBS.
Sunday Night Football will show an AFC matchup between the Steelers and Ravens instead.
With the Rams (5-10) already eliminated from the playoff picture, the Pittsburgh and Baltimore game will present two teams still in the playoff hunt.
The Bolts can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Colts on Monday night.