Chargers vs. Raiders highlights Week 13
Watch the highlights from the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the highlights from the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.
The 49ers had to play the vast majority of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But San Francisco’s defense was as good as advertised, stifling Miami’s explosive offense. And Brock Purdy acquitted himself well enough to lead the 49ers to a 33-17 victory over Miami. The 49ers didn’t allow a third-down conversion [more]
Former four-star quarterback Nick Evers is entering the transfer portal. From @john9williams
Seriously love this kid! #GoBlue
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
49ers backup QB Brock Purdy was the final player selected in 2022 draft. But in a win against the Dolphins, Purdy proved to be anything but Mr. Irrelevant.
College Football Playoff expansion. What would've the CFP have been this year?
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
Garoppolo's done for the season after injuring his left foot against the Dolphins.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Jimmy G's ankle got rolled while he was getting sacked in the first quarter.
Read what Nick Saban said after Alabama wasn't included in the final four teams for the College Football Playoff.
Chiefs fans shared their frustrations about what went wrong in the 27-24 loss to the Bengals.
Deion Sanders' final game coaching at Jackson State cemented him as one of the best the SWAC has seen.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
Jaire Alexander's interception of Justin FIelds with under three minutes to play ended the Bears' comeback hopes. But it wasn't the Bears quarterback's fault.
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury and did not return.