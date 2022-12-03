Chargers vs. Raiders: 4 storylines to follow in Week 13

Here are four Los Angeles Chargers storylines to watch for during the lead-up to the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Slowing down Joshua Jacobs

Josh Jacobs leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,159). Jacobs has scored the fourth-most touchdowns (9). He is coming off a monstrous performance in the Raiders’ victory over the Seahawks, in which he had a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two scores. He also had six catches for 74 yards.

The Chargers, meanwhile, have one of the league’s worst run defenses. They’re ranked 29th in rush defense DVOA and are allowing a league-high 5.5 yards per carry and third-most yards per game (148.4), making this an unfavorable matchup.

Los Angeles has defended the run relatively well between the tackles, as Sebastian Joseph-Day has been consistent and Breiden Fehoko has stepped up. Most of the damage has come on the perimeter, where teams attack the side opposite Khalil Mack.

Therefore, whether it’s Chris Rumph, Kyle Van Noy or Derrek Tuszka, firm edges need to be set. Linebackers need to be quick to fit the run and get off blocks. Defensive backs need to take proper angles to the football and tackle soundly in the open field.

Mitigating Maxx

On paper, Justin Herbert has a favorable matchup, as he will be going up against a Raiders pass defense that’s 26th in pass defense, allowing 253 yards per game and the fourth-most passing touchdowns (19).

However, easier said than done. Los Angeles will be without two starting offensive linemen, Corey Linsley (concussion) and Trey Pipkins (knee). Will Clapp will start for Linsley, while Foster Sarrel will start for Pipkins.

If Herbert is going to have success, he needs some time to throw. Herbert has been sacked nine times in the last two games, more than any other quarterback in the league.

And it starts with slowing down Las Vegas’ key defensive piece, Maxx Crosby. Crosby is tied for third in sacks (11) and eighth in quarterback pressures (45).

Story continues

To buy Herbert time, look for L.A. to be heavy on the play-action game, chip blocks, max protection and run the ball more.

Defending Davante

The Chargers’ primary focus on defense is slowing down Josh Jacobs. But they can not neglect Davante Adams, who finished with 141 yards and a touchdown in the two team’s first meeting and has been playing really good football in recent weeks.

Over the last four games, Adams averaged 121.8 yards per game while catching at least seven passes and hauling five touchdowns. The wealth has been distributed to him plenty by Derek Carr, as Adams leads the league in targets with 123 this season.

Tight coverage on Adams is pivotal.

Michael Davis has performed well since taking over as the starter since J.C. Jackson’s season-ending injury, allowing an average of 31 yards per game. Asante Samuel Jr. held his own against Adams in Week 1, which included an interception on a deep throw to Adams in the end zone.

Facing a familiar face

The Chargers waived Jerry Tillery last month because he and the team had philosophical differences regarding playing time that became a distraction to the team’s overall focus. It also included tension with other players on the roster.

Shortly after, the Raiders signed Los Angeles’ 2019 first-round pick. In two games, Tillery has played decent. While it may not show on the stat sheet, Tillery has shown up by generating penetration and resetting the line of scrimmage.

Tillery will have matchups against Clapp, Matt Feiler, who has struggled and Zion Johnson, who has been up and down this season.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire