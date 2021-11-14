Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Betting lines, odds, start time and how to watch

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball during a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 7. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

The Chargers snapped a two-game losing streak with their 27-24 victory over Philadelphia last week. VSiN’s William Hill gives a preview of the matchup and Dave Tuley offers his best way to bet the game (Tuley recommended using a six-point teaser on the underdog Eagles last week to move them from +1.5 to +7.5 and that worked out with the three-point margin).

Minnesota Vikings at Chargers (-3, O/U 52), 1:05 p.m. Sunday, FOX

Hill: The Minnesota Vikings (3-5 SU, 4-4 ATS) lost another heartbreaker last week, falling 34-31 in overtime to the Ravens. Remarkably, four of the Vikings’ eight games have been decided by a field goal on the final play of the game. The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3 SU and ATS) were on the right side of a last-second field goal, winning in Philadelphia last week. Both teams should have plenty of room to run, as the Vikings allow over 136 yards per game on the ground (30th) while the Chargers are dead last in the league, allowing over 161 rushing yards per game.

Tuley: These teams are at a crossroads as we head into the second half of the season. The Chargers are 5-3 and tied with the Raiders atop the AFC West with the Chiefs and Broncos both just a half-game behind. The Vikings have a bunch of tough losses and are 3-5 and 3.5 games behind the Packers, but they’re only one game out of the last NFC wild-card spot. This should be another close game — as the Chargers tend to also play close games — but the line’s a little short for me to take the underdog Vikings as I believe this line should be Chargers -4 or -4.5. However, since the Vikings should stay within one score, I’ll use them in 6-point teasers (where you can move the line 6 points in your favor but have to win two or more games to win the bet). Sunday’s other candidates are to use the Browns teased from +2.5 to +8.5 at the Patriots or the Raiders teased from +2.5 to +8.5 vs. the Chiefs.

Pick: Vikings in teasers

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.