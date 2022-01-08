Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Betting odds, lines and predictions

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert jogs on the field during a win over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game was flexed to the nationally televised Sunday night spot as it’s expected to be winner-take-all for the last AFC wild-card spot (we’re sure you’ve all heard by now that there are some scenarios where a tie could come into play, but that’s not likely unless the Colts lose outright to the Jaguars earlier in the day).

Las Vegas oddsmakers opened the Chargers between 2½- and 3-point road favorites and the line has mostly settled on the Chargers -3.

VSiN’s Dave Tuley and Matt Youmans break down the matchup and give their preferred way to approach betting the game.

Chargers (-3, O/U 49½) at Las Vegas Raiders, 5:20 p.m. PST Sunday, NBC

Tuley: For most of the season, the Chargers have been considered the better team and they won the earlier meeting 28-14 back in Week 4. However, throughout the ups and downs of the entire season, both teams are on even footing at 9-7 and this finale is pretty much a coin-flip.

As for that earlier meeting, it was a tale of two halves as the Chargers jumped out to a 21-0 lead by halftime but the Raiders pulled within 21-14 in the third quarter and had the ball in L.A. territory with a chance to tie before having to settle for a Dan Carlson 52-yard field goal attempt that failed. The Chargers put the game away with an Austin Ekeler touchdown run, but the final margin is misleading and the Raiders are capable of turning the tables.

In fact, as great as Chargers quarteback Justin Herbert has looked at times in his first two seasons, I actually trust the Raiders' Derek Carr more in a close game if needing a tying or winning drive. Neither team should dominate and this looks like it will come down to the endgame (hey, and if it ends up that a tie is beneficial to one or both these teams to make the playoffs, it would certainly feel better to have points in your pocket).

Pick: Raiders +3

Youmans: The expected return of tight end Darren Waller should be a big boost to Carr and a Raiders offense that has been out of rhythm. Since a Thanksgiving Day win at Dallas, the Raiders have scored an average of 16 points in five games without Waller.

Story continues

The Chargers beat the Raiders 28-14 on Oct. 4, when Carr played a clumsy first half. I’m betting on Carr to be much better, with Waller’s help, in the rematch. I bet the Raiders +3, which I considered the best number on the dog early in the week while expecting the line to close at less than a field goal. On an electric night in Las Vegas with a playoff spot up for grabs, this game should live up to the hype and go down to the wire.

Pick: Raiders +3

