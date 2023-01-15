Chargers vs. Jaguars highlights Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch all of the highlights from the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Watch all of the highlights from the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Five first-half turnovers put the Jaguars in a 27-0 hole, but Jacksonville rallied for a stunning 31-30 victory in the wild card round.
Daniel Jeremiah's final set of rookie rankings for the 2022 season has Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu at No. 13.
Trevor Lawrence's confidence somehow never wavered. The generational quarterback simply delivered a generational comeback. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.
Brock Purdy has been a great story, but it is the skill talent surrounding him that is the real driving force for 49ers offense that shredded Seattle.
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all six of this weekend’s NFL playoff games for Wild Card weekend in great detail.
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram made a dirty play on Deebo Samuel. It made the 49ers angry, and their play showed it.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
The Jaguars had a comeback for the ages.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
We've never seen anything quite like the Brock Purdy story before.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
The 49ers were trailing the Seahawks 17-16 in the third quarter when wide receiver Deebo Samuel picked up 21 yards on a pass from Brock Purdy. After Samuel was tackled, Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram appeared to be twisting his ankle and a brief skirmish ensued before other players from both teams got involved. There was [more]
The 49ers are sticking with Brock Purdy as their starting QB even if Jimmy Garoppolo returns during this playoff run, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported before the NFC wild-card playoff game.
The Chargers blew a 27-point lead in their playoff loss to the Jaguars, shifting the Sean Payton sweepstakes. It's no secret Payton wants that job:
Some may regard it as the stuff of miracles, but it was always the plan. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels spent the 2022 season making the new age of streaming feel as familiar and comfortable as possible to those accustomed to watching sports on TV. With the Amazon slate over and NBC broadcasting a pair of [more]
Whew. This TD pass by Brock Purdy was very impressive.