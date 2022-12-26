Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts matchups, how to watch and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before a win over the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 18. Herbert has been sacked 21 times over the last five games. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Chargers (8-6) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. PST at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday. The game will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and NFL+.

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi watches players warm up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in November. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Last weekend, Indianapolis historically collapsed in the second half against Minnesota. The Vikings’ comeback included winning the third quarter 14-3.

This is notable given how little the Chargers have produced coming out of halftime. They haven’t managed a third-quarter touchdown since Week 5, scoring only nine points — on three field goals — over the last nine third quarters.

“I need to help get the team in a better rhythm with some of the play calls,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “At times, you’re looking for a big play — and maybe too aggressive at times, maybe not aggressive other times. So it’s just finding that play script to help get the guys in a rhythm.”

The Colts entered Week 16 tied for seventh with 39 sacks. Justin Herbert has been sacked 21 times over the last five games. He already has been sacked a career-high 33 times this season with three games to go.

The Colts have had difficulty stopping opponents in the red zone, their 32.5% success rate ranking 30th. The Chargers have struggled at times in the red zone but were two for two last weekend against Tennessee, running the ball on all eight plays they had inside the 20-yard line.

When Colts have the ball

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles warms up before a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 17. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

It’s Christmastime and, still, Indianapolis has found a way to bring an element of mystery to this game.

The Colts will start Nick Foles, who has started only once since Nov. 16, 2020. A veteran quarterback with 69 games of experience, Foles has offered more than a glimpse of what he can do. But with him playing so little in recent years, there has to be some uncertainty.

“We’re going to need to be at our best because he has seen a lot, seen a lot of looks, knows that offense inside and out,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re going to have to play at a high level.”

Story continues

Foles replaces Matt Ryan, who has been benched twice this season, an indication of how little Indianapolis’ offense has done.

The Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor, who is out for the season because of a high-ankle sprain. The Chargers have played their two most complete games defensively back to back, setting up this opportunity against a reeling opponent.

Before scoring 36 points last weekend, Indianapolis averaged 15 during a seven-game stretch that netted a single victory. The Chargers have given up 31 points total in their last two games, dominating Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and mostly keeping in check Tennessee running back Derrick Henry.

When they kick

Rookie Cameron Dicker made his third career game-winner in Week 15, his 43-yard field goal lifting the Chargers to a 17-14 victory over the Titans. Dicker also beat Atlanta in Week 9 (his first game with the Chargers) and, while kicking for Philadelphia, beat Arizona in Week 5.

Former Charger Chase McLaughlin has kicked eight field goals of 50 or more yards this season, a Colts franchise record.

Jeff Miller’s prediction: Few teams complicate the forecasting process quite like the Chargers, who have flustered bettors for years with their up-and-down performances. The 2022 Colts, however, might be even harder to nail down.

CHARGERS 24, COLTS 13

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.