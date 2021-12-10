Chargers vs. Giants predictions: Is this a trap game?

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
In this article:
The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 9.5-point favorites over the New York Giants in Week 14 of the 2021 season. The over/under is 43.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 43.5 points.

My score prediction for the game is a 30-10 win for the Chargers, with a combined total of 40 points. So if I were putting money behind my prediction, I’d bet the under.

As for game picks, analysts are favoring Los Angeles.

Expert

Pick

Nate Davis (USA Today)

Chargers

Mike Jones (USA Today)

Chargers

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Chargers

Matt Bowen (ESPN)

Chargers

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Chargers

Jared Dubin (CBS Sports)

Chargers

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Media)

Chargers

Bleacher Report

Chargers

Sunday’s game will begin at 1:05 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.

