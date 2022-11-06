Chargers vs. Falcons highlights Week 9
Watch the highlights of the Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons from the 2022 NFL season.
The Buffalo Bills suffered a rather inexcusable 20-17 loss to the inspired and officially resurgent New York Jets Sunday in the AFC East matchup.
The Jets' defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With the game tied at 17, the Jets got the ball at their own 4 and 7:53 left — and they hit the ground running. After marching downfield to the Bills 18 on eight straight running plays against a weary Buffalo defense, Wilson connected with Denzel Mims for 12 yards on third-and-5.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 10
College football rankings by conference after Week 10. How good are the teams in each league?
Referees can't flag themselves for pass interference.
LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four college football teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff after Week 10. Herbstreit has Oregon and TCU ahead of Tennessee.
Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars finally won a close game, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 on Sunday. It was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history for the Jaguars (3-6), who climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the New York Giants in 2014. The Raiders (2-6), who were shut out last week at New Orleans and spent the week regrouping in Bradenton, Florida, dominated early.
On a weekend where three of the top six teams lost, there is going to be major changes to this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Rodgers' season went from bad to worse against Detroit.
The Bears might have a quarterback.
How do you rank them after a wild weekend?
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
The latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll is out and Ohio State remained in the same spot. There are a ton of changes elsewhere, however. Here's how it all shakes out.
Justin Fields was electric Sunday at Soldier Field, but the Bears' defense had no answers for the Dolphins' high-powered offense.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.