Chargers vs. Falcons first-half highlights

The Chargers lead the Falcons at the half, 14-10.

Here are all of Los Angeles’ notable highlights from the first two quarters.

Drue Tranquill’s career year continues.

With the Falcons facing a 3rd-and-7 from their own 34, Marcus Mariota dropped back to survey the field. Before he could get his head around, Tranquill wrapped him up for a near-instantaneous sack.

After going three and out on their first two possessions, the Chargers put together a 15-play, 83-yard drive that included conversions on 3rd-and-15, 3rd-and-6, and 3rd-and-9. Ekeler eventually took a two-yard carry into the endzone to cut the Falcons’ lead to 10-7.

After the Chargers found the endzone for the first time, their defense built on the momentum by forcing a three and out of the Falcons’ offense. On 3rd-and-3, Los Angeles sent James on a looping blitz that got home and ensured an Atlanta punt.

Talk about being a second-quarter team.

After getting the ball back, the Chargers scampered up the field for a 10-play, 63-yard drive. The result was a passing touchdown to Ekeler, marking his second of the day.

