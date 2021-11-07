Chargers vs. Eagles inactives: Tyree Jackson set to make his debut

The Eagles released their list of inactives for Sunday’s matchup against the Chargers, and tight end Tyree Jackson will make his NFL debut at the position.

Jack Anderson, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain, Josiah Scott, Reid Sinnett, and Kary Vincent Jr. are all inactive for Philadelphia.

The Chargers will be without Easton Stick, Justin Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., Alohi Gilman, Gabe Nabers, Michael Davis, and Trey Pipkins III.

