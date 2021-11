Blue and Gold

The No. 10 Fighting Irish (8-1) also made a key special teams play that sparked a 17-0 fourth-quarter scoring spurt in an eventual 34-6 victory. Here's how the Irish graded out in every phase in their fourth win in a row over the Midshipmen. Graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan didn’t make any mistakes and was highly efficient in completing 79.3% of his passes, but he didn’t see a few open receivers and could have had a bigger day than 269 passing yards and one touchdown if he did.