Chargers vs. Dolphins first-half highlights

The Chargers lead the Dolphins at the half, 17-7.

Here are all of Los Angeles’ notable highlights from the first two quarters.

Mike Williams’ return got off to a quick start.

With a 3rd-and-9 from the Miami 41, Justin Herbert faced a blitz from the Dolphins, a continuation of an early-game trend. With a one-on-one matchup to the outside, Herbert trusted the returning Williams to beat Xavien Howard.

Beat Howard he did, hauling in a trademark Williams jump ball to move the chains and get Los Angeles into the red zone. The Chargers would eventually fail to convert a fourth and goal, keeping the score at 0-0.

Kyle Van Noy got home against his former team.

On 3rd-and-13 after Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill failed to connect on an open post route, the Dolphins again dropped back to pass, looking for a conversion. Tagovailoa didn’t have any time to find a receiver. However, Van Noy beat left tackle Terron Armstead with a textbook spin move to get to the quarterback.

It was Van Noy’s first sack in what’s been an up-and-down season for the veteran.

The sack lost six yards and forced a punt, Miami’s third in as many drives to open the game.

Williams continued his resurgence after returning from his injury.

With ten yards to the end zone, Herbert checked into a play-action bootleg to the right to try to get the ball into the end zone. As he rolled out, Williams found open space in the back of the painted area, and Herbert delivered.

All that was left was another Williams toe tap, and the Chargers scored the first touchdown of the game to go up 10-0 on Miami.

Right before the half, Austin Ekeler punched it into the end zone from a yard out to extend the Chargers’ lead to ten points.

