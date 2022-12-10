Chargers vs. Dolphins: 5 storylines to follow in Week 14

Here are five Los Angeles Chargers storylines to watch for during the lead-up to the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Doing it without Derwin

The Chargers will be without their heart and soul of the defense for the first time this season, as Derwin James was ruled out with a quad injury.

Alohi Gilman will get the start alongside Nasir Adderley. Gilman can operate the safety spot, but there are certain things James can do on the field that Gilman nor any other defender can replicate.

James plays the “Money” role, which is a safety-linebacker hybrid role. He covers in the slot. He is used as a third linebacker in big nickel packages. He is utilized along the edge as an additional pass rusher.

Raheem Layne, who was promoted from the practice squad, can play “Money,” as he has experience in the spot during this past training camp. Nasir Adderley, Michael Davis and Kemon Hall are additional candidates.

Your turn, rook

Bryce Callahan will also be out of Sunday’s contest due to a groin issue. Starting in place of Callahan as the primary slot cornerback is sixth-round pick, Ja’Sir Taylor.

Taylor has been a special teams ace this regular season. During training camp and preseason play, he displayed good coverage skills, sound tackling and the ability to blitz.

He will need to carry that level of play to this game, as Taylor will draw a tall task with the speed and explosiveness of Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The return of Mike Williams

15. 15 is the number of snaps that Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer have been on the field together this season.

Allen has missed more than half the season with a hamstring injury, while Williams has missed four games with a knee injury.

Having the Chargers’ top three receivers is quite a big deal, considering they will need all the reinforcements possible to keep up with the Dolphins’ high-powered offense.

Story continues

Protecting Justin Herbert

Having Allen, Williams and Palmer back is huge, but the offense won’t be able to play to its highest potential if Herbert is not kept upright. The Chargers found that out when he was pressured 22 times last weekend against the Raiders.

Trey Pipkins remains sidelined with a knee issue, so it’ll be Foster Sarrel at right tackle. But Corey Linsley returns to the starting lineup after missing Week 13 with a concussion. Linsley will be vital to minimizing a Dolphins defense that has blitzed the sixth-most times in the NFL.

If the line can buy him some time, Herbert should have some success against Miami’s unit that ranks 23rd in pass defense DVOA.

Stay sound

The Dolphins’ offense is heavily predicated on their passing attack, but that does not mean they won’t try to exploit a Chargers defense that continues to struggle mightily against the run and one that will be without Sebastian Joseph-Day.

With Joseph-Day sidelined, Los Angeles will turn to Morgan Fox, Breiden Fehoko, Joe Gaziano and Tyeler Davison as its primary interior defensive linemen, with practice squad promoted Christopher Hinton in the mix.

I sound like a broken record saying this. The guys in the middle will have to eat up their gaps. Edge defenders need to set firm edges. Linebackers need to be disciplined. And defensive backs need to take proper angles and wrap up.

