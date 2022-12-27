Chargers vs. Colts highlights Week 16
Watch the highlights from the Week 16 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 complete. Bolts postseason bound, Jaguars take a big step.
The Colts switched to quarterback Nick Foles in search of a spark and downfield passing game. They found neither.
The path is simple now for the Jets. They have to win Sunday to make Week 18 meaningful.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
Carlos Correa reportedly is not interested in restructuring his contract agreement with the Mets after the team reportedly found a concern with his medical history.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner doesn't think a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo should displace Brock Purdy if the veteran returns.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien said their sideline argument happened because Risner misheard what Rypien was saying.
Add this to the long list of lawsuits against Snyder.
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been demoted all the way to the bottom of the depth chart. Mike White will return to the starting lineup for the Jets this week after he was medically cleared, and Joe Flacco will back White up, head coach Robert Saleh said today. Wilson will be inactive for Sunday’s game [more]
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts. The three-time Pro Bowler drew a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off following a 7-yard catch. Then, two plays later, James was called for hitting a defenseless receiver with the crown of his helmet.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.