Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Betting lines, odds, start time and how to watch

The Chargers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 10 a.m. PST in a game the Chargers really need, especially after losing last week to the Broncos.

Las Vegas opened the Bengals as 2 1/2-point home favorites and it’s been bet up to -3 with some books charging added juice of -120, so it might be going to 3 1/2.

VSiN’s Dave Tuley breaks down the matchup and gives his best ways to bet the game.

Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, Over/Under 50 1/2), 10 a.m. PST, Ch. 2

This is one of the top games of the week with Justin Herbert versus Joe Burrow and both teams in the playoff hunt. The Chargers (6-5) are one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West while the Bengals (7-4) are one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North. If neither are able to win their division, this game could end up as a key tiebreaker for a wild-card spot.

After a 4-1 start, the Chargers have lost four of their last six games and two of their last three (and are 1-5 against the spread during that run). Meanwhile, the Bengals have rebounded from their midseason slump by blowing out the Raiders 32-13 and the Steelers 41-10 to get back on the winning track, so momentum is certainly on the Bengals’ side.

It’s understandable that the Bengals are favored at home and that bettors are siding with them based on the current form of the two teams. However, it’s tempting to take the Chargers if the line does get to +3 1/2 as these teams are pretty evenly matched if taking their full-season resumes into account.

Herbert has completed 66% of his passes for 3,230 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while Burrow’s stats are 69% for 2,835 yards, 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Bengals average 28.1 points per game compared to 24.8 for the Chargers, but they have a bigger edge on defense, allowing 20.5 points per game compared to 26.6 for the Chargers.

The Chargers’ defense is what makes it hard to back them, especially as they are No. 32 in the league in rushing defense, allowing 145 yards per game and now face Joe Mixon, who just won AFC offensive player of the week for running over the Steelers for 165 yards last Sunday.

So, if you’re going to bet this game, I’d recommend teasing the Bengals up to +9 or +9 1/2 with a two-team, six-point teaser. For the uninitiated, that means you can move the point spread in your favor by six points. I would recommend pairing it with the Cardinals, who are 7 1/2-point road favorites at the Bears, so you can tease them down to -1 1/2 and just need them to win by a field goal.

Pick: Chargers +9/Cardinals -1 1/2 in two-team, six-point teaser

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.